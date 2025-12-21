Schaper goes back-to-back after playoff win in Mauritius: ‘It’s just unreal’

The young South African also won the week before, the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Jayden Schaper has won for the second week in a row on the DP World Tour, this time capturing the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open title on Sunday, following a dramatic playoff.

Schaper also won last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg.

The back-to-back wins are the 24-year-old’s first DP World Tour titles.

Schaper delivered the knockout blow – against America’s Ryan Gerrard – at the second playoff hole on Sunday by holing his third shot, a chip-in from distance, for an eagle three, to Gerard’s par-five.

Both men finished the 72 holes at 22-under-par. Schaper recorded a 64 on Sunday, to Gerard’s 66. Casey Jarvis was alone in third on 17-under-par.

‘Just unreal’

“The last three weeks have been incredible,” Schaper told the DP World Tour website.

“I don’t even know what to say. That’s just such an insane way to finish a tournament.

“It’s been such a great week, such an awesome place, the support, the golf course. From start to finish.

“I could not have asked for anything better. Christmas is going to be good this year, and New Year. It’s just unreal.

“I wait five years for the first (title) and then the following week (to get the second) is so cool.”

The South African started the final round two shots off the lead but fired an eagle and six birdies in a flawless 64 to set the clubhouse target at 22-under-par and put the pressure on Gerard, who needed a birdie on the last to force a play-off.

And the American produced his own magic on the 18th to make that possible, getting up and down from a tricky spot to take the contest to extra holes.

Both men made par-fives on the first playoff hole, before Schaper’s chip-in eagle at the second playoff hole.

The South African has had a fairy tale few weeks back on home soil as he also finished in a tie for second place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge three Sundays ago.