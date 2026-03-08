Jarvis misses out on history as Bradbury wins second Joburg Open title

The young SA star was gunning for a third straight win on tour after previously winning the Kenya Open and SA Open.

Rising South African golf star Casey Jarvis just missed out on becoming only the third man to win three times in a row on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) on Sunday when he had to settle for a joint second place finish at the 2026 Joburg Open at Houghton.

Jarvis had previously won the Kenya Open and SA Open and was gunning for a third straight win to join golf greats Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo to win three in a row.

Missed chances

Unfortunately, a bogey five at the par-four 17th hole and short missed birdie putt at the 18th cost the young SA star a shot at three in a row. In the end he had to settle for a final round 66 to go with earlier rounds of 67, 67 and 64 to finish one shot back of the winner, Dan Bradbury of England.

Jarvis finished tied second on 16-under-par alongside England’s Brandon Robinson Thompson, who also fired a final round 66 with bogey fives at the 15th and 18th holes ending his chances.

The winner Bradbury, on a score of 17-under-par, also won the 2023 Joburg Open title, at the same course, for his first DP World Tour title.

He mixed two birdies and two bogeys on his first seven holes on Sunday, but was still well back of the leaders, with South Africa’s Hennie du Plessis three shots clear after his first nine 31 that included four birdies and no dropped shots.

However, a poor back nine which included no birdies, two dropped shots and a double bogey 39 saw Du Plessis fall out of contention.

‘Feels good’

Bradbury then made birdie at nine, 10 and 11 and again at 14 and 17 to get into the mix and when he made a solid par at 18 after an excellent chip, the Englishman stood alone at the top of the leaderboard.

“It feels pretty good,” said Bradbury, after his final round 65.

“I had so many chances, but it’s great to have put it together on the back nine. This is amazing.”

Du Plessis finished alone in fourth on 14-under-par, with France’s Davod Ravetto fifth one shot further back.

FULL LEADERBOARD