Joburg Open hit by more bad weather

Several players will hope to finish their second rounds early on Saturday.

England’s Brandon Robinson Thompson fired a stunning eight-under-par 62 to lead the Joburg Open at Houghton on Friday.

However, several players were unable to complete their second rounds for the second day in a row following heavy rain and lightning in the area.

But before play was halted late in the day, Robinson Thompson recorded seven birdies, an eagle two and one dropped shot to go with nine pars for a scintillating round of golf.

The 267-ranked player fired an opening round 66. He leads by three from American Sean Crocker (66 and 65) and four from Hugo Townsend from Sweden (65 and 67).

Several players, including Jayden Schaper, who registered a bogey-free 64 in his opening round, didn’t complete their second rounds. Schaper was on a total of seven-under-par after playing just seven holes on Friday.

Two other South Africans in the mix and who managed to finish their rounds were Louis Alberts and Luke Brown, both on seven-under-par.

Ruan Korb was also on seven-under-par, but he had only managed to play 12 holes.

Casey Jarvis, who won last week’s SA Open at Stellenbosch Golf Club and the Kenya Open the week before that, followed up his opening 67 with another 67 Friday to be six-under-par, currently six off the lead.

Play will resume at 7am Saturday, wether-permitting.

FULL LEADERBOARD