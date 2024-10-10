Climate change: A catalyst for gender inequality

Climate change exacerbates resource competition, disproportionately affecting women and girls, especially in fragile regions facing conflict and insecurity.

Governments, grassroots and civil society organisations should implement quotas to ensure women’s representation in climate governance. Picture: iStock

In today’s world, climate change is no longer just an environmental issue – it’s a catalyst for conflict and insecurity.

What is often overlooked is how this toxic mix impacts women and girls the hardest, especially in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

When water sources dry up, droughts wipe out crops and the land becomes infertile, competition for resources becomes violent.

Women-led and gender-sensitive climate action in Africa is key to sustainable peace, political stability and greater socioeconomic equality.

From the Sahel to the Horn of Africa to southern Africa, climate change fuels conflicts over resources like land, food and water, turning communities and countries against each other. In all of this chaos, women and girls bear the brunt.

ALSO READ: End ‘free market economics, deregulation and privatisation’, say climate activists at energy protest in Sandton

The effects of climate change and insecurity exacerbate existing gender inequalities, especially in countries facing economic and social inequalities, political instability and resource scarcity.

This places women and girls at the epicentre of displacement, violence and economic vulnerability. Women and girls must walk further for water, risking their safety and education. Displacement due to climate disasters pushes them into overcrowded camps, where sexual violence skyrockets.

In southern Africa, countries like South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique have been hit by floods, droughts, desertification , heat waves and unpredictable weather patterns, creating a looming risk of conflict.

Across these regions, women and girls face loss of economic opportunities and more violence. It is dire in rural areas, where livelihoods rely heavily on natural resources.

Women, who are often responsible for land, water man agement and food production, see their livelihoods destroyed by erratic weather patterns.

ALSO READ: Masterclass in survival

As a result, women and girls face increased hunger, poverty, and deepened gender inequalities, with limited access to resources, economic opportunities, education, health care and decision-making powers. In these fragile environments, gender-based violence escalates.

Scarcity and depletion of resources and political instability often lead to societal tensions, increasing the risk of food and water insecurity and unrest.

This entrenches existing vulnerabilities and gender inequalities, with women and girls facing climate-induced displacement, forced migration, violence, food and water insecurity and social exclusion.

Women and girls, particularly in marginalised communities, are left without adequate protection exposing them to gender-based violence, sexual assault, trafficking and exploitation.

But many African countries are ill-prepared to handle these impacts due to weak governance structures and internal conflicts.

ALSO READ: Shanghai cleans up after strongest storm in decades hits Chinese megacity

The added burden of climate-related disasters further threatens social cohesion and increases the risk of conflict.

The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated or overemphasised. By prioritising gender equity and placing women at the forefront of climate and security strategies, we can build more resilient communities and promote lasting peace in Africa.

Governments must ensure gender is a core component of national climate adaptation plans. Women’s voices should be amplified in climate decision-making to address their needs.

Allocating climate funds to women-led projects ensures they benefit from adaptation efforts. Special funds targeting rural women’s groups can empower women to build resilience and contribute to solutions.

Strengthening women’s networks can help advocate for gender-responsive climate policies.

ALSO READ: Storm Boris unleashes central Europe flooding, toll hits 11

Humanitarian responses to climate-induced displacement and migration should prioritise the protection of women and girls by providing safe shelters, addressing gender-based violence, and ensuring access to health care, education and livelihood opportunities.

Women must be involved in local, national, regional and international decision-making processes related to peace-building and climate adaptation.

Governments, grassroots and civil society organisations should implement quotas to ensure women’s representation in climate governance.

Educating women and girls about climate change equips them with skills to adopt sustainable practices.

Training in renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture or ecotourism can diversify income sources and reduce reliance on climate-sensitive sectors.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s coal workers face an uncertain future