The ANC secured the speaker position in Johannesburg after Adolph Marema won the vote at the council's inaugural meeting.

The ANC has secured the speaker position in the City of Johannesburg after its candidate, Adolph Marema, won the vote during the inaugural council meeting.

The council sitting, held at the Johannesburg Council Chamber, followed reports of a coalition agreement involving the ANC, ActionSA and EFF.

The arrangement has effectively pushed the DA into opposition, despite the party winning the most seats in the 2026 local government elections.

The DA’s Alex Christians secured 99 of the 270 council seats, representing 36.6% of the vote.

This is a developing story.