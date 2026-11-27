Mketsu beat the DA's Khathutshelo Rasilingwane in the City of Ekurhuleni

The ANC’s Mziyanda Mketsu has been elected as the executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.

Mketsu was elected as mayor on Friday during a council meeting, beating the DA’s Khathutshelo Rasilingwane.

Mketsu beats DA’s Rasilingwane to become Ekurhuleni mayor

He received 141 votes, while Rasilingwane got 80 votes.

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The ANC’s Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has held the mayoral chain in the metro since 2024.

Earlier, EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivenga was elected as speaker over DA councillor Brandon Pretorius.

On Friday afternoon, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced that the Gauteng coalition agreements centred on a core bloc of the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK party, supported by smaller parties to govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Under the agreement, Mbalula said the ANC retains the Ekurhuleni mayoral position plus the speaker and finance positions in the other metros.

This is a developing story