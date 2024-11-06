Coalitions are way to go in 2026

If one just looks at how the political landscape shifted since the nation cast their vote at the end of May, some political parties would be forgiven for seeing coalition as a curse word, while the prospects of forming new relationships certainly threw a lifeline to other parties that had probably found themselves out in the cold.

And while many of the so-called bigger parties will be quick to insist the national landscape is about a government of national unity and not coalitions – if we are honest, it’s coalitions by anything but the word.

So, it’s worth more than of passing interest to hear how DA federal chair Helen Zille’s party is targeting the municipal elections in two years, especially when it comes to forming coalitions… something that has worked for – and against – the party in the past.

At a round table event hosted by the SA Chamber of Commerce UK this week, Zille said: “We are trying to set up coalition governments where we can, but not at any price. We don’t have to get above 50%, we just have to be the biggest party in the coalition and so what we are going for hell-for-leather in 2026 is to try and be the biggest party in as many local governments as we can.” She added:

“Urban government is much more important than provincial government when it comes to the economy and if we become the biggest party in all of those metros in Gauteng, we effectively run the economy and that is going to be very important.

“So, no, we are not going to get above 50%, but no-one is. The critical thing about the election that happened this year was that it broke the single-party dominance.”

Zille is probably right – the days of achieving over 50% of the vote in a proportional representation electoral system is a rarity going forward.

However, the ink may still be wet after casting our national and provincial votes this year, but it would be folly to think the planning stage for the municipal elections in 2026 – and the next general election three years later – is not already being discussed, especially for those wounded this year, or smelled blood.