Compromise is name of the game for GNU

The GNU will force the ANC and DA to compromise on key policies, leaving some voters disappointed.

German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck had a realistic view of life as personified by diplomacy or politics. The latter, he said, “is the art of the possible, the attainable – the art of the next best”.

And next best is what many voters are going to be served up over the next few months by the politicians they elected to run this country for the next five years.

That’s because, in trying to make the government of national unity (GNU) work, those involved are going to have to make compromises. Perhaps they won’t have to surrender their principles because, as harsh experience has taught citizens across the globe, the principles of politicians are ephemeral things…

Two months ago, the main GNU participants – the ANC and the DA – were at each other’s throats. Now they’ll have to work together.

Some interesting questions arise immediately, as the clash of policies looms.

What will happen to the DA’s election pledge to remove the national minimum wage? What of its commitment to have BEE policies excised from the statute books? It is highly unlikely the ANC would allow these highly emotive policies to be torn up by its coalition partner.

On the other hand, will the ANC have to row back in other areas – such as the controversial National Health Insurance – as part of the give-and-take with the DA and other GNU members?

In any form of compromise, there will be disappointed people, because they won’t get what they want, or what they promised their voters.

So, in a way, it has been clever politics for MK, the EFF and sundry smaller groupings, to remain outside the GNU – as US President Lyndon B Johnson once said, outside the tent pissing in, rather than inside the tent pissing out.

They will at least be doing what their voters want.

