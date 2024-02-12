Cos you are never too old

The world needs an Old Lady Shop, one that sells nightdresses, foolproof cellphones, books without swearing, royalty memorabilia and soap boxes. Or I needed an Old Lady Shop last week, a week in which I bought not one, not two but 11 nightdresses. (I never did find a soap box though.) My mother-in-law, who is 90 and delightful and impossible, had yet another fall. She fractured her pelvis, so now she’s in hospital. She phoned me late on Monday afternoon, requesting that when I came in the next day I brought her two new nightdresses, not newly laundered, but brand…

The world needs an Old Lady Shop, one that sells nightdresses, foolproof cellphones, books without swearing, royalty memorabilia and soap boxes.

Or I needed an Old Lady Shop last week, a week in which I bought not one, not two but 11 nightdresses. (I never did find a soap box though.)

My mother-in-law, who is 90 and delightful and impossible, had yet another fall. She fractured her pelvis, so now she’s in hospital.

She phoned me late on Monday afternoon, requesting that when I came in the next day I brought her two new nightdresses, not newly laundered, but brand new from the shops.

What sort of nightdresses, I asked, fool that I am.

“One in peach and one in mint,” she said, “with three-quarter length sleeves. Long ones. Pretty, with frills.”

I almost said: “Could you be more specific?”

Instead, I asked where I might purchase such wonders, not adding what I was thinking: where indeed?

At close of business on the evening before I visit, when I have a hectic morning looming ahead of me.

She named a shop on the other side of town, which possibly sold such attire back in 1965 when she last bought them, but certainly doesn’t now.

So I raced to the mall at closing time, hoovering up nighties that might make the cut: pink with short sleeves; pink and green floral with long sleeves; long-sleeved purple floral; two checked nightshirts that I coveted for myself; then, in desperation, two T-shirt style nighties, one with Snoopy on it, one covered in hearts because it’s nearly Valentine’s Day.

She selected three – the pink, the purple floral and the pink mint floral – and I returned the rest (except for the nightshirts because I still coveted them).

On Thursday, she phoned again. Would I get two more nightdresses, please – like the pretty pink one because it’s short sleeved and the hospital is hot.

Except in different colours? What on earth was going on? Back to the mall I rushed, getting four more, and I took my coveted nightshirts in again, too.

She selected those, plus one of the new ones, and gave me back three to return.

“Any news from the doctor?” I asked. “Mohammed?” She sighed blissfully. “He’s so good-looking. If I was 55 years younger…”

Perhaps the Old Lady Shop could also sell lingerie.