9 Feb 2024

03:03 pm

WIN 1 of 7 Steal Your Heart Valentine prizes valued over R68 000!

Stand a chance to WIN one of seven steal your heart prizes in The Citizen Valentine's Month Competition valued over R68 000!!

Welcome to a month of Valentine’s Month giveaways including 7 steal your heart prizes up for grabs valued at a combined R68 000!

Competitions closes Thursday, 29 February 2024. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT CHUNDU ISLAND, ZAMBIA

One lucky reader will win a breathtaking trip to Chunda, a safari island located 21 km upstream from Victoria Falls valued at R46 000!

A 2-NIGHT STAY FOR TWO AT THE D’OREALE GRANDE HOTEL

One lucky reader will win an unsurpassed stay with dinner and a spa treatment fit for an emperor valued at R10 000!

WATCHILY SMARTWATCHES

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry. One (1) men’s Pro Adventurer Smartwatch & two (2) SmartLady Smartwatches with extra bands, to be won – 3 winners.

A VOLPES BEDDING VOUCHER

Enter to win a quality Volpes, The Home of Linen, voucher valued at R5 000!

A TACKLEBERRY CAPE TOWN VOUCHER

Enter to win a quality handmade everyday lingerie voucher valued at R2 000!

