Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Crack down hard on construction mafia

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

24 June 2026

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Between 2019 and 2024, criminal mafias disrupted R63 billion in builds, forcing a national summit and joint declaration to fight back together.

Crack down hard on construction mafia

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

There can be few areas in contemporary South African society where money is involved that thugs and looters have not descended to parasitically suck out their portion.

But the presence of a ruthless mafia which is attempting to control the construction industry is particularly worrying for the future of our country.

The government has made infrastructure development its top priority investment – and it is understandable why.

Top quality, functioning roads, harbours, schools and water and electricity delivery systems not only offer massive employment opportunities while they are being built, but they offer the sort of long-term efficiencies which create jobs.

Therefore, any rand which does not go directly where it should to construct a bridge or a road is a rand stolen from ordinary people.

The money extorted from construction companies by this mafia means there is less to go around… and communities will go without.

According to government figures, more than 180 infrastructure projects valued at about R63 billion were disrupted between 2019 and 2024 by criminal syndicates demanding a share of contracts through intimidation, extortion and violence.

In November 2024, a national construction summit held in Durban saw a joint declaration from business and the government to fight back.

According to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, more than 770 cases of construction-related extortion and intimidation have been reported nationally since the declaration was signed. The cases have resulted in 241 arrests and 176 convictions.

That’s a good start – and proof that we should not sit, immobile like rabbits caught in the headlights, accepting we will just be run over.

RELATED ARTICLES

We can take the fight to the criminals, if we adopt the old struggle saying that “an injury to one is an injury to all”.

But, also, minister, let’s have the activities of construction mafias declared economic terrorism – and be punished accordingly.

Read more on these topics

construction mafia Dean Macpherson editorial

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa National Assembly adopts rules for Ramaphosa impeachment committee
News Police ready for any eventuality on 30 June, says Cachalia
News ‘Idac is hell-bent to arrest’: Dispute intensifies over Crime Intelligence officials saga
News ‘He didn’t pay me back’: Mkhwanazi’s ‘ex’ claims EMPD chief always asked her for money
Courts SCA sets aside court order to repatriate former Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s remains

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News