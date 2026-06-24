Crack down hard on construction mafia

Between 2019 and 2024, criminal mafias disrupted R63 billion in builds, forcing a national summit and joint declaration to fight back together.

There can be few areas in contemporary South African society where money is involved that thugs and looters have not descended to parasitically suck out their portion.

But the presence of a ruthless mafia which is attempting to control the construction industry is particularly worrying for the future of our country.

The government has made infrastructure development its top priority investment – and it is understandable why.

Top quality, functioning roads, harbours, schools and water and electricity delivery systems not only offer massive employment opportunities while they are being built, but they offer the sort of long-term efficiencies which create jobs.

Therefore, any rand which does not go directly where it should to construct a bridge or a road is a rand stolen from ordinary people.

The money extorted from construction companies by this mafia means there is less to go around… and communities will go without.

According to government figures, more than 180 infrastructure projects valued at about R63 billion were disrupted between 2019 and 2024 by criminal syndicates demanding a share of contracts through intimidation, extortion and violence.

In November 2024, a national construction summit held in Durban saw a joint declaration from business and the government to fight back.

According to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, more than 770 cases of construction-related extortion and intimidation have been reported nationally since the declaration was signed. The cases have resulted in 241 arrests and 176 convictions.

That’s a good start – and proof that we should not sit, immobile like rabbits caught in the headlights, accepting we will just be run over.

We can take the fight to the criminals, if we adopt the old struggle saying that “an injury to one is an injury to all”.

But, also, minister, let’s have the activities of construction mafias declared economic terrorism – and be punished accordingly.