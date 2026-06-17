What was the Middle East war really about?

There has been no regime change. So, what was it all about?

Another day, another “peace agreement” to end the US/Israel-Iran war. Excuse us for being the Doubting Thomas, but we will only believe this when we see papers signed in Switzerland on Friday.

There are some encouraging signs, though, because both the US and Iran have said ships have started moving again through the Strait of Hormuz – with US President Donald Trump saying it would be “completely open” by Friday.

Questions over Iraq’s nukes and reconstruction funding

The peace plan – a memorandum of understanding is where it’s at currently – includes promises of injections of $300 billion (about R4.8 trillion) to help rebuild the wrecked country of Iran.

But there is some debate about where that money will actually come from – the US or the oil-rich Gulf states, which have also taken a battering in the conflict?

Then there is even more uncertainty about what will, or will not, happen to Iraq’s nuclear programme, the destruction of which was the main raison d’etre for the US-Israel attacks in the first place.

Has it really been dismantled? Did it even exist in the first place?

Israel distances itself from agreement

More questions are arising about the whole attitude of Israel, especially following the outspoken comments by one of the leading right-wingers in the Jerusalem administration, National Security Minister Itamar BenGvir.

He said Israel was not a party to the agreement and would not consider itself bound by its provisions.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subordinate to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign country,” Ben-Gvir said.

No doubt, Trump will loudly proclaim, as he has done on multiple occasions since the hostilities began well over 100 days ago, that there was a “tremendous” American victory.

Yet, if that’s what you call a victory, we’d hate to see what you call a defeat. Iran is still standing. There has been no regime change. So, what was it all about?