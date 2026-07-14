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Inanda Church collapse: Macpherson to inspect site as rescue efforts continue

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

14 July 2026

06:03 am

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The eThekwini Municipality said the incident happened when a retaining wall suddenly gave way during a church service.

Inanda Church collapse: Macpherson to inspect site as rescue efforts continue

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson is expected to visit the site of a deadly building collapse in Inanda. Picture: Supplied

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Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson is expected to visit the site of a deadly building collapse in Inanda.

At least 10 church members were injured, and several more were buried deep under rubble, after the building collapsed at eBuhleni Village in Inanda, north of Durban, on Monday, 13 July 2026.

Site visit

Macpherson’s spokesperson, James de Villiers, said the minister will be joined by the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba.

The eThekwini Municipality said the incident happened when an approximately 18-metre retaining wall suddenly gave way during a church gathering.

“Initial reports indicate that approximately 20 congregants were in close proximity to the wall when it collapsed, trapping multiple people beneath the debris,” said Divisional Commander at eThekwini Municipality Fire Services Directorate, Bruce De Gier.

This incident follows a string of major, deadly structural failures across the country over the last two years, prompting the national government to introduce aggressive safety interventions.

Safety standards

Earlier this month, Macpherson unveiled a sweeping national framework to tighten safety standards and restore confidence in South Africa’s construction sector, amid growing concerns over building collapses and infrastructure failures.

Speaking at the Public Works and Infrastructure Summit in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, Macpherson said the initiative represents a “decisive shift from reactive responses to proactive prevention.”

Framework

The framework, themed “From Collapse to Confidence: Strengthening Public and Building Safety, Asset Management and Infrastructure Delivery,” will tighten safety standards, strengthen professional certification, and embed accountability across the industry.

New regulations will be gazetted through the Council for the Built Environment, with a focus on structural integrity in high‑risk areas such as dolomitic land.

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“We cannot allow a situation where unqualified or non‑compliant actors put lives at risk. Strengthening professional certification and accountability is non‑negotiable.”

“Infrastructure is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about protecting lives, enabling economic activity, and restoring public trust in the state’s ability to deliver,” He added.

Rollout

The framework also introduces a Public Infrastructure Confidence Index to monitor performance and credibility.

Rollout will take place in phases, with enforcement details expected in the coming months.

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Accidents buildings Church Dean Macpherson eThekwini municipality injuries

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