Cricket SA must take a stand for women’s rights

CSA must take a stronger stance by refusing to play against Afghanistan and standing up for women’s rights in the face of the Taliban’s abuse.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is adamant that its criticism of Afghanistan has been strong and uncompromising… yet it still says it will defer to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about whether to take the field against Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next month.

Other cricket bodies around the world have threatened to boycott matches against Afghanistan following the assault on the rights of women after the Taliban came back to power in 2021.

Among other things, women have been banned from playing sport, something which has forced the majority of the country’s national women’s team to flee into exile in Australia.

Last week, CSA said it had received correspondence from British member of parliament and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain urging a boycott of the fixture.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie also voiced his disappointment that CSA seemed happy enough for the team to face Afghanistan.

So, why then, must we wait for “guidance” on the issue from the ICC, which has been roundly criticised for not taking a stronger stand on women’s rights in Afghanistan?

South African cricket can send a strong message that this country regards the abuse of women by the removal of their basic human rights as intolerable.