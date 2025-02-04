UN says US aid cut could result in 1 200 more Afghan maternal deaths by 2028

The UNFPA says halting US aid will lead to 1 200 more maternal deaths in Afghanistan by 2028, worsening an already dire crisis.

The lobby of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters is seen on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Elon Musk, tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said in a social media post that he and U.S. President Doanld Trump will shut down the foreign assistance agency. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

A key UN health agency warned Tuesday that Washington’s aid cut could see 1 200 more women die from pregnancy and birth-linked causes in Afghanistan through 2028.

Shortly after his inauguration last month, Trump signed an executive order implementing a 90-day pause in US foreign development aid.

His administration later issued waivers for food and other humanitarian aid, but aid workers say that the impact is already being felt by some of the world’s most vulnerable.

In response, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) “has suspended services funded by US grants that provide a lifeline for women and girls in crises, including in South Asia”, said Pio Smith, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency’s regional director for Asia and the Pacific.

“We’re pretty concerned about that substantial loss in funding,” he told reporters in Geneva.

He said the situation was particularly dramatic in Afghanistan, where a mother already dies from preventable pregnancy complications every two hours, making it one of the deadliest countries in the world for women to give birth.

For Afghanistan, “between 2025 and 2028 we estimate that the absence of US support will result in 1,200 additional maternal deaths and 109,000 additional unintended pregnancies”, Smith said.

The agency provides sexual and reproductive health services in more than 150 countries, working to prevent maternal deaths, end gender-based violence, and ensure access to family planning.

The agency, which says US contributions allowed it to prevent worldwide 3,800 likely deaths during pregnancy in 2023 alone, is meanwhile accustomed to seeing its funding cut during Republican administrations in Washington.

“We’ve been working on the understanding that, like previous Republican administrations… the agency would be defunded,” Smith acknowledged, saying efforts had been made to mitigate the risk.

But Smith said the agency had not expected the United States to halt funds already committed to UNFPA by the giant USAID humanitarian agency, which it has now done.

The stop order, he said “is for funds that have already been committed to the agency, and what we see is that programmes that have been focusing on maternal and reproductive health and psychosocial support will be affected”.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and President Donald Trump’s controversial aide, said Monday that USAID will be “shutting down” as part of his radical — and critics say unconstitutional — drive to shrink the US government.

Just in his region, Smith said “UNFPA requires over $308 million this year to sustain essential services in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan”.

“What happens when our work is not funded?” he asked.

“Women give birth alone, in unsanitary conditions… Newborns die from preventable causes. Survivors of gender-based violence have nowhere to turn for medical or psychological support,” he said.

“This is not about statistics. This is about real lives.”

– By: © Agence France-Presse