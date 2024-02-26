Déjà vu as ANC promises jobs

Want to appeal to the majority of a nation battling to keep their heads above water? Offer them jobs. Or at least the opportunity of getting a job. With unemployment rising in the fourth quarter as the social services and agriculture sectors cut jobs – taking those without jobs sitting to a staggering 32% – job creation is certainly a lure. Whatever your reservations, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling party certainly know which areas to target to make you sit up and take notice. ALSO READ: ANC says it will create 2.5 million work opportunities in next five years…

Want to appeal to the majority of a nation battling to keep their heads above water? Offer them jobs. Or at least the opportunity of getting a job.

With unemployment rising in the fourth quarter as the social services and agriculture sectors cut jobs – taking those without jobs sitting to a staggering 32% – job creation is certainly a lure.

Whatever your reservations, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling party certainly know which areas to target to make you sit up and take notice.

In just over three months, voters get the chance to make their mark at the polls.

At the party’s election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend, the ruling party promised to create 2.5 million “work opportunities” over next five years. But wait, there’s more… An additional one million jobs will come from incentives for small enterprises and entrepreneurs, especially in towns or villages.

The manifesto said: “1.2 million young people each year join the labour market. Around 3.4 million are not in employment, education or training, and 4.9 million people between 18 and 35 years old are unemployed.

“The hardship and suffering of many have led them to believe that ANC leaders care only about themselves, that we are soft on corruption, and that we do not care about the suffering of ordinary people.

“We admit we made mistakes… Now the ANC is working hard to restore trust and confidence… We are now raising the intellectual capacity and enhancing the moral and ethical orientation of our membership.”

In 2019, the ANC promised to create about 275 000 jobs annually. How realistic are these promises? Judging by the past, they are just that – promises.

It’s an election year, so bring on the silly season.

