Deokaran’s sacrifice must drive change

Her death highlighted corruption’s dangers, but Babita Deokaran’s courage remains a powerful call for justice and reform.

The commemoration of the death of Babita Deokaran on 23 August by family, friends and society was, for many, a poignant moment four years after her assassination.

Her family lamented the lack of updates from the authorities on investigations to uncover the mastermind(s) behind that, but the greater regret perhaps is the whole country’s: so long after her highly publicised death, other people digging into dodgy tenders behind the looting of state funds continue to be eliminated with some kind of impunity.

The triggermen are arrested and end up doing jail time, but the masterminds remain at large.

It would be defeatist, though, for the country and her loved ones not to look at the bigger picture of what Deokaran has come to mean for the country.

At the time of her death, she was Gauteng’s assistant chief director in the department of health. Her investigation into Tembisa Hospital multibillion-rand tender corruption was, for her, what her job asked of her.

That it turned her into a whistle-blower with a target on her back did not deter her from doing what was right. And this is what she has come to embody: doing right, even when it seems futile.

This country, 30 years into democracy, has reached a kind of state of governance where corruption is almost done brazenly. And when the culprits are almost unmasked, they do not hesitate to take lives to keep themselves faceless.

But it is the kind of dedication and sacrifice that Deokaran displayed that will turn the tide on high-level corruption.

The knowledge that someone not afraid to dig deeper is watching must surely make the crooks a little hesitant as they go about their corrupt ways.

On 6 July, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held an explosive press briefing, during which he outlined what he perceived to be highly placed government and police officials associating with known and suspected criminals.

It was a press briefing so explosive it led to the establishment of the Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga commission of inquiry, which will soon be granting witnesses a chance to present what they know about the role of top police officials in assisting criminals to commit crimes, or escape arrest and prosecution.

The kind of courage and bravery that was displayed by Mkhwanazi that Sunday morning is on the same level as that displayed by Deokaran in digging deeper into what she knew was a criminal syndicate that was dangerous.

She knew what they were capable of because she sent her boss a WhatsApp message that read “I am just worried that the guys in Tembisa are going to realise we are not releasing their payments and know that we onto something… our lives could be in danger.”

But that did not stop her from doing what she deemed to be right. Ditto Mkhwanazi.

In what could turn out to be the most ironical crossing of paths of these two courageous patriots, the Madlanga commission, or the court cases following the arrests linked to Mkhwanazi’s claims, could reveal that the “guys in Tembisa” in Deokaran’s sadly prophetic message could be some of the criminals who are influencing politicians and top police officials to turn a blind eye to their murderous looting of state funds.

Deokaran did not set out to be a hero who would bring down criminal syndicates. She set out to do the right thing. And doing the right thing cost her and her family dearly.

But it was not in vain.

Her actions laid the ground for others to pursue the truth that might just save this country.