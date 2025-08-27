Opinion

Roof leaks, sunburns and neighbours’ secrets

By Sonja Brown

27 August 2025

A leaky roof leads to DIY disaster, rooftop sunburn, and surprising discoveries about the neighbours’ not-so-hidden lives.

Roof leaks, sunburns and neighbours’ secrets

Picture for illustration: iStock

Almost spring. That magical time of year when a spurt of winter rain confirms that your roof is leaking and you frantically work out how many days left until real rain starts.

It all started with a drizzle. A little drip-drip into the bar area. Not bad, I thought.

Until it turned into a full-blown ceiling tantrum. So, like any responsible adult with zero roofing experience but an overinflated sense of DIY confidence, I fetched a ladder, a bucket of waterproof sealant and my most heroic pair of shorts the next day.

Scaling a ladder with a paintbrush in one hand and a tub of roof sealant in the other is a delicate art, usually mastered by circus performers or burglars.

For me, it was less Cirque du Soleil and more “Oh no, the neighbour saw my underwear”.

Thankfully, I made it to the top without falling.

I stomped around the roof like I owned the place (I technically do), found the suspect area and slapped on enough sealant to patch a battleship.

It oozed like overripe cheese, but I was proud.

Here’s a fun fact: rooftops are closer to the sun. I was up there for a few hours, but when I climbed down, I looked like a tomato wearing a hat. My nose had its own glow.

My shoulders could fry bacon. I had created a heatwave of my own.

But it wasn’t all pain and sunstroke.

While I was up there, I discovered a whole new perspective – on life and on the neighbourhood. You see things from a roof you can’t see from ground level.

Like the fact that Mr Patel’s grass is definitely fake.

Or that the Johnsons’ “herbal garden” might be growing something more … recreational.

And oh, the joy of peering over into backyards with zero shame. I waved at Old Mr Steyn, who nearly dropped his lawn chair.

I gave a thumbs-up to the vanishing cat lady next door.

I may or may not have seen a pool noodle being used in ways pool noodles were not designed for.

Eventually, the sunburn became unbearable.

I slid back down the ladder like a sad toboggan, leaving a trail of sweat and mild regret.

Back on the ground, I surveyed my handiwork.

The leak? Still leaking.

But now the roof had a stylish blob of sticky goo that looked like abstract art.

Banksy would be proud.

