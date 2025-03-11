Diggin’ the Dancing King

From Kylie Minogue to Ghanaian Highlife, King Charles III’s playlist is full of unexpected gems.

In colonial times, the stiff-lipped English upper class would often use the phrase “infra dig” to slate behaviour supposedly beneath someone’s dignity.

Some today might even apply the same judgment to King Charles III going all pop – diggin’ it you might say – and compiling a playlist of his favourite songs.

Kylie Minogue’s The Loco-Motion, Ghanaian Highlife music and Diana Ross’ Upside Down are the sounds guaranteed to get him on the dance floor, the UK monarch revealed.

The king has joined forces with Apple to launch The King’s Music Room, a radio show in which he shares his favourite songs from around the Commonwealth… and beyond.

In his younger years, he was known for pushing the bounds of royal etiquette by getting up and boogying around the dance floor whenever the opportunity arose.

Diana Ross’ Upside Down is also “one of my particular favourites”, said the king.

“When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played. I wonder if I can still just manage it,” he joked.

Although the playlist is a bit of fun, it is also an astute piece of marketing for a royal family which needs to appeal to a younger audience.

