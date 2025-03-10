King Charles drops a royal playlist – and it’s a vibe [VIDEO]

King Charles III shared a playlist filled with songs that bring him joy and cherished memories to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

For the King’s Music Room project, he was filmed in his office at Buckingham Palace with an “on air” sign, looking every bit the royal DJ. Picture: Screengrab

King Charles III is stepping into the DJ booth. He’s launching a personal playlist packed with songs that lift his spirits and stir up cherished memories, featuring none other than Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones.

A teaser video even shows the changing of the guard outside the palace playing Marley’s Could You Be Loved – a nod to the musical heritage of Commonwealth countries.

“So this is what I particularly wanted to share – songs which have brought me joy,” said the king.

Watch: The band for the changing of the guard plays Bob Marley’s ‘Could You Be Loved’

Royal rhythms: King Charles’ playlist unveiled

Launching the project in partnership with Apple Music, the king reflected on the power of music: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places… But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits and bring us joy.

“This seemed like such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day. Thank you for listening. I wish you all every possible blessing.”

Beyoncé is ‘incomparable and exceptional,’ said the king

For the hour-long programme, the king chose 17 songs and spoke about meeting some of the artists. He chose 15 tracks by artists from the Commonwealth and two to which he felt he had a special connection – including Beyonce’s Crazy in Love.

According to The Mirror, he called Beyoncé “incomparable” and “so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music”. Recalling the Prince’s Trust Fashion Rocks concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2003, during which Beyoncé performed the song, he added: “I would like to congratulate her for winning her first album of the year Grammy.”

The other non-Commonwealth track is Upside Down by Diana Ross, which Charles describes as “a particular favourite”. “When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it…?!”

Kylie also gets a special mention from the king. “The song is The Loco-Motion, and this is music for dancing,” Charles says. “Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still! There is such an irresistibly joyous feeling to that song…”

The king recalled watching a concert arranged by Rita Marley during a 2008 visit to Jamaica as “one of those unforgettable moments”. He spoke about meeting “the great man himself [Bob Marley]” at an unspecified event in London.

“That marvellous, infectious energy, of course, he had, but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community,” he said. “I always recall his words, ‘The people have a voice inside of them’. He gave the world that voice in a way that no one who heard can ever forget…”

Here is the full playlist:

🎵Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved

🎵 Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop

🎵Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion

🎵Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You

🎵Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose

🎵Raye – Love Me Again

🎵Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me

🎵Davido – Kante (feat Fave)

🎵Miriam Makeba – The Click Song

🎵Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man

🎵Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer

🎵Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana

🎵Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)

🎵Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet

🎵Arrow – Hot Hot Hot

🎵Beyonce – Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z)

🎵Diana Ross – Upside Down

*The King’s Music Room is available on demand with an Apple Music subscription.

