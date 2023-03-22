EFF-ANC marriage bound to fail

Pule Monama

Principles are a solid foundation upon which important and lasting political relationships are built.

Principles are the bond that are necessary to keep political relationships intact.

Without such principles, political relationships seldom last. They often crumble even before the first line of bricks are laid.

Looking at the relationship between the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the metro coalitions, I begin to wonder what bonds those relationships.

The EFF has just demonstrated to the ANC that it can get into a political marriage with the ANC’s own renegades and that it’s absolutely and perfectly normal. The EFF march on Monday, was, as the ANC put it, about “regime change”, which the ANC is “vehemently” opposed to.

Added to that, the march included the participation of Carl Niehaus, Mzwanele Manyi and Dudu Zuma, among others, who are themselves championing the “regime change” project.

On Wednesday, the ANC is expected to return to its romantic relationship with the EFF in the City of Tshwane in order to vote in a mayor of their choice – as opposed to that of the coalition of DA, ActionSA and others.

Just how do these lovebirds look each other in the face when, just a few days ago, the one knew that the other was plotting its demise? How do the even begin to caress and romance each other today in Tshwane? This must be the most difficult marriage to manage.

It surely cannot be based on the love and affection they have for each other. It has to be something that has nothing to do with love and affection. But what is it, exactly?

This is one love tangle that can most probably be explained, all written by none other than our accomplished script writer, Anand Singh.

I believe a blockbuster movie might come out of it. I may also be nominated and win the Oscar.

