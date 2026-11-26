Marques Ackerman has struck two 150 scores in his last two innings, and will want to take that momentum into the Proteas Test series against England.

It has been a dream start to his international Test career for Proteas newbie Marques Ackerman, and he may very well have sorted out a long-standing problem for the national team.

The Proteas have been searching for a dependable opener to assist Aiden Markram at the top of the order and if his first few Tests are anything to go by, Ackerman could be the answer.

Since Dean Elgar retired from international cricket in January 2024, the Proteas have been searching for another opening partner for Markram.

They have tried a number of options, but none have been able to stick, which has then led to constant changes.

Before Ackerman the most recent batter trialled in the opening spot was Ryan Rickelton. However, he’s always looked more comfortable down the order in Test cricket and shortly after being moved down he promptly scored a century in the first Test against Bangladesh.

Other openers

Tony de Zorzi received an extended run as an opener, but he’s also happier at three or four. Heck, even Matthew Breetzke, a middle order man, was given a shot to open.

So, it is a relief that Ackerman, who has mostly batted in the top and middle order at franchise level, has been a roaring success since making his Test debut as an opener.

In his first Test, against Australia in Gqeberha, he made just six in his only innings, but in his second Test in Cape Town he showed his promise with scores of 95 and 62 in his two innings.

His third Test, the first against Bangladesh at the Wanderers last week, Ackerman went big, cracking 157 at a great rate off 164 balls. In the second innings, with the Proteas needing a handful of runs to win, he fell for a duck.

Then in Centurion this week, in the second Test, he smacked 23 fours and four sixes in a 138 ball 150, making it two centuries and two fifties in his six innings to date.

There will be much bigger challenges in future, but Ackerman certainly looks the real deal. And that’s great news for the Proteas.