What’s really in a name?

Sibusiso Mkwanazi

Finally, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his Cabinet and let us know who is in and who is out.

After taking some sick leave to attend an Ankole auction, he came back with clarity about who he thinks will serve South Africa. The First Citizen also acknowledged the delay in announcing his new appointments, noting that he had to follow constitutional processes.

In all of that, the real question is whether he went the extra step of verifying the new ministers’ middle, last and nicknames?

ALSO READ: Use common sense to decide whose news you trust

A lot can be deduced by a person’s middle name, as this is often a salutation that is hardly ever used. Look at the president’s one – Matamela – which, I am told, means a person who has the gift of the gab. He certainly has a way with words, an ability he has used to glide over a number of critical issues in the country.

Instead of taking firm measures to fix the ailing Eskom, the smooth operator once again used reassuring words such as “action” and “solutions” as a backdrop to announce Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

Only time will tell what someone nicknamed “Sputla” will deliver while he is arguably on the hottest seat in the house.

ALSO READ: New electricity minister ‘another crook in the rotten pot’ – DA

What is interesting is that he received this moniker due to his prowess on the soccer field, back in his heyday.

For all our sake, we wish that he will not kick the idea of ending load shedding down the road, but will score at least seven goals for us against economic downturn, unemployment and corruption, Liverpool style.

We need Sputla to win the Ballon d’Or as he ensures South Africans do not remain offside when it comes to our electricity production. Hopefully, he will be the man of the match and prioritise renewable energy, sustainability and a truly just transition of energy as he scores plenty of goals for his fellow South African players.

ALSO READ: SA’s new Minister of Electricity: Who is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa?

As much as a middle name and a nickname can reveal a lot about a person’s character, values and what society expects from them, South Africans have learnt so can a surname.

The new Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was bequeathed with one of the most triggering last names in South Africa.

Citizens shiver every time they hear the name and, hopefully, “Zuma” will not hinder her from wholeheartedly fulfilling her duties.