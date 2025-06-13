Alleged underworld kingpin Andre Naudé shot dead in Parow

Naudé was on trial for the murder of steroid king Brian Wainstein along with alleged underworld figures Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and Mark lifman.

Crime scene experts and the anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating a case of murder and three attempted murders after alleged underworld figure Andre Naudé was shot dead in Cape Town.

It is understood that Naudé, who was previously targeted in shootings and expressed concerns about his safety, was killed in Parow on Thursday afternoon.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said officers combed the scene after the shooting.

“According to reports from the scene, at approximately 14:40 on Voortrekker Road, a vehicle pulled up next to the deceased, who was in the company of friends, and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots.

ALSO READ: Was Mark Lifman worth R10m? Alleged hitmen to apply for bail in December

“As a consequence, a 55-year-old man was killed and a 61-year-old man was wounded. Two other males aged 45 and 54 escaped injury,” Van Wyk said.

Motive

Van Wyk said the wounded victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is under police guard.

He said the motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation.

“A case of murder and three attempted murders were opened for investigation. No arrests have been effected yet.

“Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Karl Jooste on 071 300 5029 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Van Wyk said.

ALSO READ: Brian Wainstein’s murder trial takes a hit: Lifman associate Andre Naude in hospital

Murder trial

Naudé was on trial for the murder of steroid king Brian Wainstein, along with alleged underworld figures Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and Mark Lifman.

Lifman was gunned down seven months ago in the parking lot at the Garden Route Mall on 3 November 2024.

Lifman murder

“Donkie” Booysen, another business partner of Lifman and Naudé, arrived on the scene afterwards.

Naudé and “Donkie” Booysen had attended the court proceedings of the two men accused of Lifman’s murder, Johannes Jacobs and Gert “Johnny” Bezuidenhout.

The duo are charged with the premeditated murder of Lifman, alleged to have been a ringleader of the city’s nightclub security extortion racket.

Lifman was gunned down while he was on trial – and out on R100 000 bail – for the murder of Wainstein.

ALSO READ: Police probe multiple murders after three bodies found in Tshepisong veld