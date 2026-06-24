Fewer pedestrian deaths but SA still faces road crisis

Despite 286 fewer deaths this year, one in two road fatalities are pedestrians as metros like Cape Town and Joburg remain deadliest.

South Africa is again at the numbers game, congratulating ourselves that there has been a 13% drop in national pedestrian road deaths in the first five months of this year, compared to 2025. So, 286 fewer people walking lost their lives.

The reality is the death rate for pedestrians in SA is double that of the global average of 23%.

A horrific one in two deaths (46%) on our roads involve pedestrians.

That compares with the rate of 18% in industrialised countries and is worse than the African average of 40%.

The country’s deadliest zones for pedestrians remain concentrated in the metros, with Cape Town, eThekwini, Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane accounting for the highest share of fatalities.

Together, these five municipalities contribute nearly two-thirds of pedestrian deaths, highlighting the scale of the crisis in South Africa’s busiest urban centres.

This is not down to bad luck or even irresponsible behaviour, although alcohol abuse does play a major role.

It’s mainly because most pedestrians walk on the wrong side of the road – with the traffic flow instead of facing it so they can take evasive action.

They also wear dark clothing at night and in unlit areas.

Proper education, from junior school, would reduce the carnage.