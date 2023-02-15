Another five years under ANC too horrible to contemplate

Cliff Buchler

Are we aware of what’s staring us squarely in the face? The dreaded coronavirus is one thing, but as with bugs in the past, there will be an antidote found by scientists the world over determined to break its deathly hold.

The other threat is a government that’s ruining the country. The ANC is a total failure. It’s riddled with corruption. Its ministers are not only tainted with malfeasance, but are useless in the portfolios they’ve been placed by a president who is either out of touch with reality, turning a blind eye or is part and parcel of poor and crooked governance. Sona remains an empty shell.

This party came to power on the struggle ticket and although it started off well while Nelson Mandela was around, it has since let the strugglers down. It promised them a place in the sun; plentiful jobs; safety and security.

No more the ogre of the despicable apartheid and racism. But this party under Jacob Zuma, sanctioned or ignored by the present bunch, has created another form of segregation. The governing rich and the governed poor. Except having the vote, nothing else has changed.

Our domestic lady puts it succinctly: “We still don’t have enough jobs; we’re still struggling to survive with the high cost of basic food; there’s more crime among us; and our hospitals are worse than ever before. We have been fooled by this black government – exactly in the same way as the white one.”

There is no question the ANC must be eliminated, not unlike the coronavirus, with a strong and lasting antidote in the form of votes at the coming general election.

Only a landslide result against this overfed party suffering from chronic oesophagitis will suffice. We don’t have to throw the bones to predict the outcome in the event of the ANC coming to power again.

Another five years under this regime is too horrible to contemplate. The poor will get poorer. Jobs will be scarcer. Investments will shrink. And Eskom will continue bumbling on.

The solution is simple. We must take the bull by the horns by firstly, make sure we’re registered as voters and secondly, pitch at the polls. And give the DA a chance. Forget about your ineffectual little party – it adds no value to the big picture.