Opinion

News » Opinion

Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
9 Feb 2023
4:30 am

To hope ANC will haul us out of this morass is foolish

Editorial staff

We are a Third World catastrophe (we won’t use Donald Trump’s colloquialism).

To hope ANC will haul us out of this morass is foolish
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation (SONA) address at the opening of the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 10 February 2022. (Photo by Nic BOTHMA / POOL / AFP)

Dear South Africans (and anyone else who might be bored enough to listen in the misguided belief this country is a leading nation in Africa): This is the State of Our Nation right now.

Most of this will be obvious to ordinary citizens but we say it because it is highly unlikely our leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be totally honest this evening when he addresses parliament.

We are a Third World catastrophe (we won’t use Donald Trump’s colloquialism). We don’t have enough electricity to make our country function properly. Our streets and even our highways are being slowly eaten away by potholes.

ALSO READ: Reshuffling Cabinet before Sona would have shown Ramaphosa means business

Crime ripples through all levels of society – from street stabbings to tender looting. Our civil service is anything but civil – it is overpaid, underworked and arrogant. Our state education system is going backwards. Our state health system is going backwards.

Our state-owned enterprises are going backwards. Anything touched by the ANC is going backwards. To say these things is not, as our president suggested this week, mere “moaning” and nor is it racism by those hankering after an apartheid past.

READ MORE
Consumer Good Council warns Ramaphosa of tough economic times to come

ALSO READ: Ramapromises: Where are SONA 2022’s promised water licences, Cyril?

Racism is worse than it has ever been and the gap between the races threatens to turn into a gulf. Unemployment is soaring. People are struggling to make ends meet. Some go hungry every night.

Yet, at the same time, the gap between rich and poor is one of the highest in the world. Our new monied elite is often brash and crass in flaunting its wealth.

To hope that the ANC will haul us out of this morass into which they, themselves, tossed us, is not just naïve, it is foolish. Ramaphosa is no hero. He is just another ANC cadre. Real change will not happen while those cadres are still in charge.

Think about that in 2024.

ALSO READ: Ramapromises: 2022 Sona’s green energy plans in doubt under Mantashe

Read more on these topics