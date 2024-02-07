Opinion

7 Feb 2024

04:20 am

Football school’s closure a bitter pill

Transnet has opted to withdraw funding from SA Football Association’s School of Excellence academy, which it has funded for 29 years.

Football/soccer boots

Photo: iStock

We’ve said this before, but it’s worth saying again: far from bringing most people of South Africa a better life, the ANC has brought a bitter life to all but the privileged few.

Nowhere is that more in evidence than in our sad story today about the threatened imminent closure of the SA Football Association’s School of Excellence academy.

This follows the decision by cash-strapped state-owned enterprise Transnet to withdraw funding from the institution it has funded for 29 years.

The academy has been the breeding ground of some of South Africa’s top young footballers, many of whom have gone on to represent the country by playing for Bafana Bafana.

Transnet has tried to abandon the school previously because of cash constraints, but has been persuaded to stay on by desperate parents, many of them poor, who see the academy as the way out of poverty for their kids.

But now it looks like the withdrawal is final. Transnet is in a financial hole after three decades of looting and cadre deployment by the ANC.

Apart from the demise of this football school, the transport giant’s infrastructure is crumbling. When you mismanage state assets, everyone suffers, eventually. Does the ANC care, though?

