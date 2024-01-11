Nice to dream fanciful dreams about Bafana Bafana

You pay bonuses to winners – and Bafana’s chances of pulling that off this year look like the proverbial snowball’s as it freefalls to hell.

Our national football team, Bafana Bafana, is to soccer as the ANC is to politics: overpaid and underdelivering.

That is why the questions about SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s supposed bonus offer for the team – should they win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament – are irrelevant.

Then again, it is also true that Safa’s promises are also about as bankable as the political ones from the ANC.

Both organisations are always explaining why and what they said was either misquoted or taken out of context. Jordaan did exactly that this week, claiming his earlier statement that the winner’s purse of $7 million (about R130 million) would be shared between players had been “misrepresented”.

Quite what will be the case is still not clear, because Safa will undoubtedly snatch the lion’s share, or all, the prize money.

The Confederation of African football has said it hopes the Afcon winner’s prize will go towards football development.

Still, it is nice to dream these fanciful dreams, as we do with highspeed rail-links and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.