Forget the past, in Siya we trust

Every 12 years, the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. Every 12 years the French reach the World Cup final, only to lose it. If you believe history will repeat itself, the Springboks – having claimed their third World Cup title in Japan in 2019 – are only due their next World Cup title in 2031. For France, this is the 12th year since they last reached rugby’s showpiece match, so a journey to the final is theoretically on the cards. France, the hosts, and South Africa, the defending champions, play in a mouth-watering quarterfinal tomorrow evening. ALSO READ: Springboks…

This year’s edition of the World Cup has been nothing short of spectacular, making sure talk by the water cooler moves from the egg shortage to the oval ball.

The gap between the haves and have-nots is still wide – just look at Romania, who conceded a whopping 287 points in four matches and only contributed 32 points, 24 of which were against Tonga. But there have also been some wonderful moments to show it’s not just about the big guns.

Portugal, who defeated Fiji, were the surprise of the tournament, while Fiji reached the quarterfinals after stunning the Wallabies.

Tournament organisers, and World Rugby couldn’t have asked for a better line-up for the last-eight of the competition.

This afternoon it’s Wales against Argentina. Wales, since being pummelled by the Springboks in a warm-up match, have found their feet, but they’ll be tested by Argentina, who haven’t been themselves, yet are battled-hardened having played in the Rugby Championship.

Tonight it’s the cracker between world No 1 Ireland and perennial performers New Zealand. Ireland, on the back of 17 successive victories, have lost all seven World Cup quarterfinals they’ve played in. But they’re hungry and only one win away from matching the top-tier record of 18 wins, held jointly by New Zealand and England.

Tomorrow afternoon England, the only northern hemisphere team to win the World Cup, will be out to make sure their warmup loss to Fiji was a fluke. And then there’s the Bok pressure cooker in Paris that can go either way.

So, if the past is to be believed, France will take care of the Springboks, the All Blacks will knock Ireland out, England will be too strong for Fiji and Wales should have the wood on Argentina.

Thankfully, the past counts for very little. In Siya, Rassie and Jacques we trust. Go Bokke!