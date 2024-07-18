Rassie hopes Buthelezi can follow in Kolisi’s footsteps

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is hopeful that Sharks star Phepsi Buthelezi can follow in the footsteps of Siya Kolisi and become as influential a figure for them over the coming years.

Buthelezi is set to make his Springbok debut at openside flank in their game against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday, and he will be eager to make a big splash in the match.

Erasmus said that the two had been working closely together over the past few weeks and he was looking forward to seeing what they could get out of Buthelezi this weekend.

“We would love him (Buthelezi) to follow in Siya’s (footsteps). They have a similar style of play and we don’t have a typical openside (flank). He’s been almost living with Siya (recently), trying to understand what he is doing,” explained Erasmus.

“We all know Siya’s strengths, his ball carrying, blasting at rucks, (he) cleans out well and also steals ball. He likes to help out in the scrums, and although he’s not a lineout option, I think he (Buthelezi) has got the body and mould to do all that. So hopefully we can get that out of him.”

Special moment

For the 25-year-old Buthelezi it is set to be a very special moment when he runs on the park to make his debut, and he is looking forward to showing what he can do, especially after learning a lot from the other loose forwards in the Bok setup over the past month.

“It’s very special for me and my family. It has been a childhood dream of mine to represent the Springboks and play for South Africa. So this is a dream come true for me and it is a game that me and my family are looking forward to,” said Buthelezi.

“For me personally the experience has been amazing. I have really leaned on guys like Siya, Kwagga (Smith) and Marco (van Staden), who have all really helped me.

“I have had the privilege of being with the team now for the past couple of weeks, so I have learned a lot from them and I have realised that even though Siya is the captain there are many leaders within the group.”

Bracing for Portugal

Buthelezi is also well aware of the threat posed by Portugal, especially after they beat Fiji at last year’s Rugby World Cup, and insists the hosts are taking the match very seriously.

“Portugal is a team that is on an upward curve. They have beaten some big teams and I think they will come out guns blazing against us,” Buthelezi said.

“It is also a massive game for them, playing the world champions, so it’s certainly not a game that we are taking lightly.”