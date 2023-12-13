5 National Parks to visit this festive season

Take the break you have been longing for with your family and consider exploring these five National Parks for your holiday getaway.

The holiday season is upon us, and in the midst of your excitement, you are searching for destinations to visit and enjoy with family and friends.

To help you make that crucial decision, it’s essential to have a variety of options that promise the best experience for the well-deserved time of your life.

With retail facilities, restaurants, and a selection of accommodation options, visitors can take a day trip into the extraordinary South African wilderness, or stay overnight in the more than 6 000 beds and 10 000 camping and caravan sites available through SANParks.

“Nature-based travel and experiences are a unique way to connect with the wonders of South Africa’s awe inspiring landscapes, and rich flora and fauna,” says Rey Thakhuli, GM: Media, PR and Stakeholder Relations for SANParks.

“Our national parks are some of the best funded on the continent, but only 25% of their budget comes from the state; the other 75% is driven by tourism” explains Guy Jennings, Wild Africa Fund’s Southern African Director.

Here are five national parks that you might want to consider for your holiday getaway.

1. Addo Elephant National Park

Addo Elephant National Park. Picture: Instagram@Addo Elephant National Park

Ranked as the third-largest game reserve in the country, Addo Elephant National Park provides visitors with the opportunity to not only witness its famous namesake but also encounter the entire Big Five.

Established in 1931 to safeguard the remaining 11 elephants in the area, the reserve now hosts a population of more than 600 elephants. Located near Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, the park offers various accommodation choices, including the Addo rest camp, where memorable watering hole experiences await.

Activities range from game drives, hiking, and 4×4 trails to indulging in treatments at the Addo Indlovu Spa, ensuring a diverse array of adventures for both thrill-seekers and relaxation enthusiasts.

2. Marakele National Park

Marakele National Park. Picture: Instagram@MarakeleNationalPark

Nestled in the heart of the Waterberg mountains, a transitional zone between the arid western and humid eastern regions of the country, Marakele is host to an impressive population of 800 breeding pairs of Cape vultures.

These vulnerable birds make their nests in the cliffs, and visitors can spot them by following the trail up the mountain pass. The park is also home to elephants, leopards, brown hyenas, and even lions.

Activities for visitors include morning or sunset drives, bush walks, and a refreshing swim in the azure pool at the Bontle Tented Camp. Notably, there’s no requirement for an off-road vehicle, as 80km of the park’s roads are accessible by regular sedan vehicles.

3. Mapungubwe National Park

Mapungubwe National Park. Picture: Instagram@Mapungubwe National Park

Nestled along South Africa’s northern border, where Zimbabwe and Botswana converge, Mapungubwe offers travelers a distinctive perspective on the merging of the Shashe River, originating in Botswana and flowing into Limpopo, and the Limpopo River, streaming eastward through Mozambique to the Indian Ocean.

Recognised as a significant heritage site, the park invites visitors to explore the terrain once traversed by the Mapungubwe People, ancestors of the Shona people in Southern Africa.

In addition to eland, elephant, giraffe, leopard, zebra, and the occasional glimpse of lion and rhino, tourists can also marvel at the renowned Golden Rhino—an ancient artifact crafted from wood and adorned with delicate sheets of gold—at the local Interpretation Centre.

4. Agulhas National Park

Agulhas National Park. Picture: Instagram@Agulhas National Park

Tailored for hikers, birdwatchers, and those seeking a serene communion with nature, the Cape Agulhas National Park showcases a diverse range of plant and animal life.

Positioned at the southernmost tip of the country, where the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean converge, this park allows exploration of a lighthouse constructed to aid early navigators in the tumultuous nearby seas.

Visitors can also observe the remnants of ancient stone fish traps utilised by the Khoisan people and uncover the numerous shipwrecks dotting the Agulhas coastline. Notably, remnants of the Meisho Maru 38 wreck, a fishing vessel that sank over four decades ago, can still be seen on the shore.

5. Tankwa Karoo National Park

Tankwa Karoo National Park. Picture: Instagram@Tankwa Karoo National Park

Featuring expansive open landscapes and ancient panoramas at the junction of the Western and Northern Cape, the Tankwa Karoo is a delicate and biologically unique semi-desert.

Apart from offering an excellent stargazing experience on clear nights, the park enables visitors to observe wildlife from the convenience of their vehicles, embark on at least two significant 4×4 routes for an adventurous challenge, and enjoy the picturesque vistas at Gannaga Pass and Elandsberg.

