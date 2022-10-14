Going home where my family awaits is the better option by far

The price of something has nothing to do with its value. I’ve realised this age-old truth again this week when my son handed me a piece of paper during his wedding on Monday. “According to the dictionary, the word ‘class’ describes a group of similarly aged people who learn the same thing,” it said. “But it is wrong. To me, the word ‘class’ describes my father.” I’m glad I read it at that moment, because immediately after I read it, my vision became blurred. That little scrap of paper is probably worthless in terms of rands and cents. But to...

The price of something has nothing to do with its value. I’ve realised this age-old truth again this week when my son handed me a piece of paper during his wedding on Monday.

“According to the dictionary, the word ‘class’ describes a group of similarly aged people who learn the same thing,” it said. “But it is wrong. To me, the word ‘class’ describes my father.”

I’m glad I read it at that moment, because immediately after I read it, my vision became blurred. That little scrap of paper is probably worthless in terms of rands and cents. But to me, it is one of my most precious possessions. That little message made me look at my own life and be grateful for the things that are really important.

ALSO READ: How stupid can a father be! Here’s why I don’t have a stepson anymore…

I saw my first wife at the wedding – the first time in almost a decade. I was filled with gratitude for her share in the upbringing of my oldest child. And more importantly, I was reminded of the privilege of raising a child with the lovely Snapdragon, my second wife.

People love to say it takes a village to raise a child. It doesn’t – if a child has a great, caring mother, such as the one little Egg has, everything else is a bonus. My youngest child is a testimony of the loving, unselfish dedication of her mother and I couldn’t be prouder of these two women in my life.

I can see my dear wife in so many of the little mannerisms and eccentricities my little darling tends to show. To me, those are daily reminders of how special motherhood is in general – specifically the motherhood my own wife displays.

ALSO READ: Mothers make parenthood all so easy… we are blessed

Not even the most imaginative people I know can describe me as a rich man. I don’t own much and I battle to pay off all the money I owe on my credit card. But yet I am incredibly blessed. I have two wonderful children, a family who supports me and above all else, a wife that stands behind me. No money on earth can buy that.

As I get older, the things that really matter to me change. As a young man, I preached the motto of the youth: go big or go home. Nowadays, going home – there where my family awaits – seems the better option by far.