Dirk Lotriet
14 Oct 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

Going home where my family awaits is the better option by far

Dirk Lotriet

I have two wonderful children, a family who supports me and above all else, a wife that stands behind me.

Picture: iStock
The price of something has nothing to do with its value. I’ve realised this age-old truth again this week when my son handed me a piece of paper during his wedding on Monday. “According to the dictionary, the word ‘class’ describes a group of similarly aged people who learn the same thing,” it said. “But it is wrong. To me, the word ‘class’ describes my father.” I’m glad I read it at that moment, because immediately after I read it, my vision became blurred. That little scrap of paper is probably worthless in terms of rands and cents. But to...

