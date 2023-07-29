Gritty Banyana do the country proud

By Editorial staff

Many critics have bemoaned how Banyana Banyana surrendered a two-goal lead in their Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G match against Argentina in Dunedin yesterday, but the detractors should not lose sight of what an achievement their 2-2 draw was.

Banyana recorded their first point in five matches at a World Cup – four years ago in France they lost all three matches on debut – and Desiree Ellis’ troops still have an outside chance of advancing to the last-16 section of the tournament despite being ranked the lowest in their group.

If they can record a victory in their final pool match against the 16th ranked Italians, South Africa could make history.

Sweden and Italy – opponents in this morning’s match – both have three points, while South Africa and Argentina have one from two matches. Only the top two teams of each group advance.

For the second straight match, Banyana’s dreams were shattered at the death.

Against Sweden last Sunday, they surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 after conceding in the 90th minute, and yesterday they couldn’t protect a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals by Linda Motlhalo (30th minute) and Thembi Kgatlana (66th) for a first World Cup victory.

Coach Ellis says this one hurts more, but we are proud of our women. Keep showing grit and passion, and you never know what lies ahead.