Banyana squander lead to draw with Argentina

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana let slip a 2-0 lead to end up playing to a 2-2 draw with Argentina in their second Group G game of at the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Dunedin Stadium on Friday.

Banyana were on the verge of securing their first ever win at the global tournament after leading 2-0, thanks to goals by Randfontein-born pair Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana.

But a lapse of concentration and sloppy defending saw the Argentines fight their way back into the game and force the teams to share the spoils.

The result now makes things difficult for the South Africans in their mission to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Both Banyana and Argentina are on one point each sitting in third and fourth places respectively in the group.

Sweden and Italy are on three points each, but goal difference sees the Swedes on top of the group.

It was an explosive start , with both Banyana and Argentina looking for the opening goal of the match.

Banyana got a good opportunity to score with an attack by Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana in the 13th minute, but the chance went to waste.

Many chances were created at both ends, with La Albiceleste making promising attacks through Florencia Bonsengundo, with the Banyana defence looking shaky in some moments.

The South Africans suffered a huge blow in the 22nd minute when they had to replace their skipper Refiloe Jane after an injury – she was replaced by Kholosa Biyana.

But, that didn’t stop the Africans from pulling pressure at the South Americans. Seven minutes later, Kgatlana used her speed to beat the Argentina defence before laying the ball for Motlhalo, who put the ball into the back of the net.

Initially Motlhalo was ruled offside but thanks to VAR, the goal was given, putting Banyana 1-0 up.

Banyana had numerous chances to extend their lead in the second period, but their decision making was poor, particularly from Kgatlana.

But Desiree Ellis’ charges made another breakthrough as Jermaine Seoposenwe spotted Kgatlana in the box and the latter found the back of the net from close range in the 65th minute.

In the 74th minute, Argentina managed to pull one goal back with a thunderous shot to make it 2-1 by Sophia Braun.

A few minutes later, the South Americans levelled matters with a header by Romina Nunez in the 79th minute as the sides ended up taking one point each.

Banyana will now face Italy in their last group game of the tournament on Wednesday.