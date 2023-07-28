Kgatlana admits defence needs to improve if Banyana are to reach last-16

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thembi Kgatlana reckons the Banyana Banyana defence needs to be more stable if they stand any chance of making it to the next round of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

This comes after Banyana let slip a 2-0 lead slip only to end up playing to a 2-2 draw with Argentina in their second in Group G on Friday morning.

With the way things unfolded, Banyana and La Albiceleste are on one point each, with the South Africans on third place and the South Americans on fourth spot.

Whereas Sweden and Italy are in first and second place respectively having collected three points in their opening games, with the sides are set to meet on Saturday.

“I think we need to work more on our defence because we are a team that can score. But we also concede, so in the next coming days that is what we need to work more on so that we can be able to go to the next stage,” said Kgatlana.



Asked why the Banyana players cried after the game, Kgatlana said: “I think it’s the intensity of playing at the World Cup. We started very well in the first half, even the second half and we got two goals. I think we then started getting tired and you could see with our decision making.”

“We were not doing the things that we were supposed to do like we did in the first half. That cost us the two goals and you can imagine the frustration from my teammates,” she added.

“But personally, getting one point is better than losing all three points because in the match against Italy we have control on what we can do, but had we lost, we would not have control and it would have slipped in our hands (chance to qualify for the next round of the tournament as runners-up).”

Banyana will clash with Italy in their last group game next Wednesday at Wellington Regional Stadium.