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Hang your heads, Bafana naysayers

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

26 June 2026

06:00 am

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We'll never achieve as a country if we don't ditch the self-hate and doubt.

Hang your heads, Bafana naysayers

Thapelo Maseko #12 of South Africa celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images

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We venture to suggest that, over the years, no other South African national sports team has attracted as many naysayers as Bafana Bafana.

It must have been a huge piece of psychological baggage that they have had to carry on their quest to climb the mountain of success.

Even now, as they push through past the first round of the Fifa World Cup for the first time, there are those predicting that their match on Sunday against Canada will be their last.

Many of the haters, it has to be said, appear to be driven by racism, if their comments on social media are anything to go by.

That behaviour shows up the fractured nature of our society… but that is no excuse for it.

We should all celebrate the timely Bafana reminder that we have it in us as a nation – a united nation – to challenge the best in the world… and give a good account of ourselves.

Coach Hugo Broos was spot-on when he laid into the doubters and those who said his team didn’t have what it takes to play in the really big league.

We’ll never achieve as a country if we don’t ditch the self-hate and doubt.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos

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