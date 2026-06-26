Hang your heads, Bafana naysayers

We'll never achieve as a country if we don't ditch the self-hate and doubt.

We venture to suggest that, over the years, no other South African national sports team has attracted as many naysayers as Bafana Bafana.

It must have been a huge piece of psychological baggage that they have had to carry on their quest to climb the mountain of success.

Even now, as they push through past the first round of the Fifa World Cup for the first time, there are those predicting that their match on Sunday against Canada will be their last.

Many of the haters, it has to be said, appear to be driven by racism, if their comments on social media are anything to go by.

That behaviour shows up the fractured nature of our society… but that is no excuse for it.

We should all celebrate the timely Bafana reminder that we have it in us as a nation – a united nation – to challenge the best in the world… and give a good account of ourselves.

Coach Hugo Broos was spot-on when he laid into the doubters and those who said his team didn’t have what it takes to play in the really big league.

We’ll never achieve as a country if we don’t ditch the self-hate and doubt.