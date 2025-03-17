Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights

Technicians from the airlines and their service providers are actively working to resolve the matter.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has informed passengers of an ongoing global systems issue affecting FlySafair and LIFT flights.

Acsa said the technical issue is impacting the airlines’ check-in systems and causing delays.

“Technicians from the airlines and their service providers are actively working to resolve the matter. However, there is currently no estimated time for full resolution

“As a result, passengers travelling with FlySafair and LIFT airlines are experiencing longer-than-usual check-in processing times and long queues at check-in counters,” Acsa said.

Check-in

Acsa advised that to minimise any inconvenience, passengers should allow for additional time at the airport before their flights:

For regional flights: Arrive at least 3 hours before your departure time.

For domestic flights: Arrive at least 2 hours before your departure time.

“For the most up-to-date information on your flight, passengers are encouraged to download the Acsa mobile app and subscribe to flight notifications. Alternatively, passengers may contact FlySafair and LIFT Airlines directly for any airline-related inquiries.

“We sincerely thank all passengers for their patience and understanding,” Acsa said.

‘Minor delays’

Lift Airline said in a statement that it had minor delays over the weekend due to a global issue experienced by its system provider.

“This impacted the printing of baggage tags and boarding passes. Our teams managed to handle the challenges with the utmost professionalism, which thankfully minimised the impact on our customers.

“The technical issue is in the process of being resolved; in fact, all our Cape Town counters are now fully operational, and we hope the remainder will be restored overnight, resulting in minimal impact on Monday,” the airline said.

Power failure

In January, OR Tambo International Airport experienced a “temporary power failure.”

Acsa said the outage was caused by a trip at the municipal level.

“The local municipality is currently investigating the cause of the disruption. Acsa is not responsible for identifying the source of the issue, as the power failure lies outside of our control.

“The airport’s backup generators kicked in within 15 seconds of the power loss, ensuring there was no impact on airport operations. All generators have been successfully verified to be taking loads and are fully operational,” Acsa said.

