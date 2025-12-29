Is Springbok coaching support giving Bulls unfair edge?

While SA Rugby has said it is standard practice to share national coaching resources when requested, it feels like one team is being advantaged.

It would be interesting to hear what Stormers boss John Dobson thinks of four Springbok management team members being recruited to help sort out the problems at the Bulls.

The teams meet in a URC match in Cape Town this weekend, with the Stormers top of the log and the Bulls down in 10th and experiencing all sorts of problems.

Is it right and fair that one team gets input and advice from four Bok coaches, while the other doesn’t?

Duane Vermeulen, Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards will link up with Johan Ackermann and his Bulls to provide short-term support in specific technical areas.

Surely this is something the Bulls and Ackermann should sort out themselves?

By asking for help, what is Ackermann actually saying … that he doesn’t know how to get the best out of his team, having taken over from Jake White at the start of the season?

While SA Rugby has stated it is standard practice to share national coaching resources when requested, it feels like one team is being advantaged above others.

Would it be okay then for Dobson to call on the same men this week to discuss certain areas of their game?

