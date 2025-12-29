Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Is Springbok coaching support giving Bulls unfair edge?

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

29 December 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

While SA Rugby has said it is standard practice to share national coaching resources when requested, it feels like one team is being advantaged.

Is Springbok coaching support giving Bulls unfair edge?

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann. Picture: Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile via Getty Images

It would be interesting to hear what Stormers boss John Dobson thinks of four Springbok management team members being recruited to help sort out the problems at the Bulls.

The teams meet in a URC match in Cape Town this weekend, with the Stormers top of the log and the Bulls down in 10th and experiencing all sorts of problems.

Is it right and fair that one team gets input and advice from four Bok coaches, while the other doesn’t?

Duane Vermeulen, Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones and Andy Edwards will link up with Johan Ackermann and his Bulls to provide short-term support in specific technical areas.

ALSO READ: Bulls coaching shake-up: De Bruin recruited, Bok assistants to help — report

Surely this is something the Bulls and Ackermann should sort out themselves?

By asking for help, what is Ackermann actually saying … that he doesn’t know how to get the best out of his team, having taken over from Jake White at the start of the season?

While SA Rugby has stated it is standard practice to share national coaching resources when requested, it feels like one team is being advantaged above others.

Would it be okay then for Dobson to call on the same men this week to discuss certain areas of their game?

NOW READ: Bulls need to walk the talk to relieve pressure on coach Ackermann

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team rugby Stormers rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Panic as heavy rain causes partial ceiling collapse at Northgate Shopping Centre
Weather Severe thunderstorms expected to continue into new year
Education Mpumalanga primary school teacher declared unfit to work with kids after pupil kissing case
Politics Joburg’s nightmare: Alternative accommodation for hijacked buildings a challenge
Crime Major drug busts of 2025: is it increased criminality or better policing?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp