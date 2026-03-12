OPINION: Ackers’ value-driven culture now bearing fruit at the Bulls

From his first press conference at Loftus, Johan Ackermann always seemed somewhat different.

I remember attending Johan Ackermann’s first press conference as head coach of the Bulls.

The Loftus auditorium was packed with journalists and photographers on 23 July 2025.

From the moment he entered, the former Springbok lock, three-times SA coach of the year and Japan’s Division 2 Coach of the Year, had an air of excitement about him even though he had just come from a victorious U20 World Championship with the Junior Springboks, where he consulted.

Ackermann shook hands with as many as he could reach, bantering with those he knew from his Lions days.

Contagious optimism

While at times he seemed nervous, admitting that he was taking on one of the toughest coaching jobs in the world, ‘Ackers’ had a steely resolve that gave most in attendance, who very subjectively hoped to see the Bulls succeed, the belief that the union could at least maintain their standards under Jake White.

Ackermann’s optimism was contagious, and it was easy to see why he had the backing of the president and CEO.

From the first time I met him, I could see this was a very unique man, strong of character.

He quickly addressed the player dissent that led to White’s departure, saying all players would be heard, though they still had to earn their place.

Johan Ackermann’s first press conference as Bulls head coach. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Over the coming months, Ackermann started to build the culture he wanted.

He spoke of those off the field carrying water for the players, picking up jackets for each other, and everyone becoming a servant to the team, whether they were in the matchday 23 or not.

He noted that players were always punctual, never complained, and their characters were tested and refined after results went against them.

For Ackers, the quality of the man off the field was more important than the performances he produced on the field.

Bulls rally to turn their season around

The group took time to adapt to his style, especially during the international season, where Springboks came and went.

A change in coaching personnel saw the team further align with Ackers’ values and methods, and finally, their seven-match losing streak came to an end.

And what comes down must go up. Four wins in a row with the last two as big as they come – collectively 15 tries to four, against the Lions and Sharks, both of whom were in-form.

It is too late to win the SA Shield, but the Bulls are on track for a URC play-off spot, and are in the Champions Cup last 16.

This week captain Marcell Coetzee said they never lost faith in the coach during the tough period.

“It’s a buy-in from the whole group,” Coetzee said.

“Guys want to work hard for each other. Once you serve a purpose bigger than yourself, the reward will come.”