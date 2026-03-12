SA teams will know where they stand in URC after this weekend

The Stormers and Bulls are both desperate to win for different reasons in their North-South derby clash on Saturday.

South African teams will know exactly where they stand in the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoff race by the end of this weekend, which will see all outstanding games caught up.

The Bulls and Stormers, as well as Ulster, Connacht, Edinburgh and Scarlets, all have a game in hand over the rest of the teams, but will catch that up when they battle it out on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night Edinburgh host Ulster in what could be a blockbuster clash in Scotland, while Connacht welcome Scarlets to Ireland for their encounter.

On Saturday afternoon in an early afternoon kick-off, the eagerly anticipated North-South derby takes place with an out-of-form Stormers taking on an in-form Bulls on the Highveld.

In terms of the log, the Stormers and Ulster are the highest-placed of the teams in action, with the South African side fifth and the Irish side sixth, both locked on 36 points, and only separated by points difference.

The Bulls sit eighth, six points behind them, followed by Connacht in 10th on 25 points, Edinburgh 12th on 23 and Scarlets 15th on 16 points.

It is thus a vitally important weekend for all teams in action bar Scarlets, who are arguably out of the playoff hunt and will only be playing for pride.

But Connacht, five points off the top at, and Edinburgh a further two points back, will both feel that they can get themselves firmly into the hunt with wins on Friday night.

For the Bulls, although they are just in the playoff places, they know a loss this weekend would open the door for Connacht to potentially draw level on points with them, while Ospreys who are just one point off them will also be in striking distance.

Stormers win

But a win over the Stormers would lift them above their Highveld rivals, the Lions who occupy seventh place, three points ahead of them.

The Stormers and Ulster will both be desperate to win as well, as losses for both will see the Bulls and Lions both in striking distance as they head into the last six pool games of the season.

The Stormers are also currently on a three match losing streak, and will be desperate to stop the rot and make a move back up the table, while Ulster were beaten by Ospreys in their last outing and will also want to bounce back.

By the end of the weekend the table will be a lot clearer and all the teams will know exactly what they need to achieve down the back end to reach the playoffs.

The Sharks are the SA team furthest off the pace in 11th place on 24 points, and could find themselves further behind the knockout places if the Bulls win.

For the Stormers, Lions and Bulls, they are all well placed to make a play for a spot in the knockouts, but whoever comes out on top in the North-South derby, will be even more secure going forward.

URC fixtures

Friday

Edinburgh v Ulster at the DAM Health Stadium – 9:45pm kick-off

Connacht v Scarlets at the Sportsground – 9:45pm kick-off

Saturday

Bulls v Stormers at Loftus Versfeld – 2pm kick-off