Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Jennie Ridyard

3 minute read

11 Dec 2023

04:15 am

Advent calendars: It’s the little things that count

It’s that time of the year!

Festive Season

It is the Festive Season. Picture: iStock

I was walking down the road when I saw a chocolate advent calendar tossed on the ground, its every window torn open, its every chocolate scoffed. It was 5 December. I admired the restraint. When I was a kid the most exciting thing about the runup to Christmas was the advent calendar – and ours wasn’t even chocolate. If it had been, it would have needed locked doors. We shared an advent calendar in the Ridyard household, and every day my older sister and I took turns opening a cardboard door to reveal the tiny, exquisite picture hidden behind it:…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

I was walking down the road when I saw a chocolate advent calendar tossed on the ground, its every window torn open, its every chocolate scoffed.

It was 5 December. I admired the restraint. When I was a kid the most exciting thing about the runup to Christmas was the advent calendar – and ours wasn’t even chocolate. If it had been, it would have needed locked doors.

We shared an advent calendar in the Ridyard household, and every day my older sister and I took turns opening a cardboard door to reveal the tiny, exquisite picture hidden behind it: a robin, a bobble hat, a star, an angel, a snowflake, and I loved them all.

ALSO READ: Do what you can to avoid COP28 fatigue

How did they make the pictures so tiny, I wondered, imagining elflike fingers and single-hair brushes, and wondering what delight would appear the next morning.

Christmas Day had double doors, so we got to open one each, and inside was a magical micro nativity scene.

A posh advent calendar

I was given my first advent calendar in forever three years ago, a gift from Himself who’d sourced it at great expense and effort from that ridiculously fabulous department store, Liberty of London.

In each daily drawer was an upmarket skin product or cosmetic or perfume. A friend came around specially to admire it.

It was lovely, of course it was…

Except it turns out there are only so many serums, acids, and dry shampoos a girl can use at once. I was still finishing them off when the next year’s calendar arrived, with an extra “homme” calendar for Himself.

This December we said no more, not till we’ve used up all this beard oil. And yet it seems advent calendars are everywhere again, containing every given thing.

You can get a daily whisky, gin, or coffee; a candle a day; a perfume a day; your daily jewellery; a daily crystal or herbal tea or Lego piece or hairclip; even daily cheese – although I suppose that one gets stored in the fridge.

You could blow your entire Christmas budget on advent calendars before you’ve even bought a present (and yes, you do still need to get a present).

But you know what I haven’t seen? An advent calendar containing perfect miniature pictures, simply offering blissful anticipation. Maybe next year.

NOW READ: The new class of apartheid beneficiaries

Read more on these topics

christmas festive season opinion

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe