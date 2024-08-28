Joburg mayor’s plans too close for comfort?

Joburg mayor Morero's suggestion for foreign traffic cops led to a humiliating retreat, amid growing internal ANC pressure and speculation about his future.

Our Joburg mayor has barely had time to warm the leather of his official chair, yet the knives are already out for him… and from his own comrades.

Morero made a silly suggestion to a closed ANC gathering – that foreigners be recruited as traffic cops because they speak the languages of the many foreigners in the city.

The idea should have been shot down then and there – and probably was… yet a recording was leaked to the media.

This enabled his comrades to climb on their high horse of outrage – led by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Morero was humiliated by being forced to back down.

But that this was part of an orchestrated takedown of the mayor became clear when the social media whispering campaign cunningly appropriated ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, claiming he had called for the resignation of Morero, when he had done no such thing.

Why do certain ANC people want Morero out?

He was formerly responsible for finance in the city and perhaps, as mayor, he may have wanted to tighten up financial scrutiny and push the comrades away from the feeding trough.

For a city already in trouble, that possibility is frightening.