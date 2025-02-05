Kellerman wins third Grammy and inspires SA

Wouter Kellerman’s third Grammy celebrates his success as a South African artist and his dedication to community upliftment.

South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman together with collaborators from his Grammy award-winning album. Chandrika Tandon (L) and Eru Matsumoto (R). Picture: wouterkellerman/Instagram

South African artists have won 33 Grammy awards from 113 nominations since Miriam Makeba was first nominated for the awards in 1961.

South African flautist Wouter Kellerman has won three of our country’s last seven Grammys – an incredible feat.

On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, Kellerman picked up his third Grammy in 10 years.

The 63-year-old flautist, with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon, won a Grammy for their album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

In 2015, he won his first Grammy with Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej for their album Winds of Samsara, while he grabbed a second Grammy in 2023 when he won with South African artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for their song Bayethe.

ALSO READ: Grammy glory for Wouter Kellerman and ‘Triveni’

He was also nominated for Grammys in 2016 and 2022.

Kellerman is also doing charitable work to uplift children in Ennerdale, Rustenburg and the Eastern Cape.

Triveni is said to invoke a sense of peace, serenity and connection.

In today’s times, it’s something we are all in need of as we struggle to make ends meet, while dealing daily with electricity and water issues, let alone widespread corruption and crime.

Kellerman, keep on making your wonderful music. The world needs it.

NOW READ: PICS: Naked gate-crashing and shocking fashion on Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet