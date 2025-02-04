Thabang Tabane to remembered at State Theatre in memorial service on Wednesday [VIDEO]

Multi-instrumentalist Azah Mphago said Tabane’s passing made him think about other musicians who have died in the last five years.

Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane will be laid to rest this Saturday in Mamelodi. Before that, he will be remembered in a memorial service at the South African State Theatre on Wednesday.

The memorial service will be stage inside the Malombo Theatre in Pretoria.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Azah Mphago was a friend of Tabane since primary school. He said Tabane's passing made him think about other musicians who have passed on in recent years.

The likes of Sibongile Khumalo, Jonas Gwangwa and Zahara are some of the prominent musicians who passed away in the last five years.

Just before that, the industry lost Tabane’s father Dr. Philip Tabane and Hugh Masekela in 2018.

“The past five years have been that of these tragic losses, in terms of the individuals who contributed a lot to our culture and creative space,” Azah told The Citizen.

“I am one to want to celebrate his life and his memory, I think for the good contribution that he has done in the creative industry. The brilliant individual and character that he was, also with his shortcomings,” shared Azah.

Advocate for black consciousness

Azah, who is also a musical director, cultural activist and educator, said Tabane was an advocate for black consciousness.

“The man celebrated this continent, our ability as Africans, what we’re capable of and (he) was also a man who lived with the kind of existential dilemma and crisis regarding where we’re going, where we are and the kind of things we continue to give up in terms of our identity,” said Azah.

Tabane’s Pan-African spirit was evident in his music. On his debut album as a band leader, titled Matjale, he made a song that speaks to Afrophobia.

The song is titled Babatshwenya, which when loosely translated means ‘they’re bothering them’. In it, Tabane sings about Africans from other nations being chastised for being in another African country.

Matjale won Best Traditional Jazz album in the 2019 Mzantsi Jazz Awards. Tabane’s music was layered, incredibly emotive and spiritual.

Tributes have poured in for the percussionist since his passing.

“Rest in peace Thabang. You were a gentle and giving genius,” wrote award-winning musician Thandiswa Mazwai on her X (formerly Twitter) timeline.

Tabane was part of Thandiswa's band that toured parts of the US last year.

Tabane was part of Thandiswa’s band that toured parts of the US last year.

“You were a joy to be with and you had such beautiful wisdom about this life thing. Your drums centred us and healed wounds unseen. I love you and thank you for having shared your wonderful gifts with me. You will always be missed,” said the singer.

