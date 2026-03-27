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Kubayi’s court outburst exposes ANC’s internal fractures

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

27 March 2026

06:00 am

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When the trough is so deep and richly filled with taxpayer money, who wouldn't do everything in their power to get close to it?

Kubayi's court outburst exposes ANC's internal fractures

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi . Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

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Mmamoloko Kubayi, the minister of justice and constitutional development, feels that she, with her BA degree and master’s degree in public and development management, is competent to dismiss as “irrational” a judgment of the high court.

Miffed that the court interdicted the ANC’s preparations for its Eastern Cape conference, Kubayi – convenor of party “deployees” in the province – claimed the court showed “a misunderstanding of ANC processes”.

Presumably, the three ANC members who launched the application are also ignorant… because they do not share your view?

The minister’s emotional outburst – accompanied by her determination that the conference would go ahead because so many people had already travelled to East London – points to something more, we would venture.

Why are so many of the ANC’s allegedly democratic electoral processes ending up in court?

Could it be because certain factions are trying to gerrymander the results to bolster their candidates for higher office?

The in-fighting does seem to show members are more concerned about winning positions – rather than the fate of ordinary South Africans.

Still, when the trough is so deep and richly filled with taxpayer money, who wouldn’t do everything in their power to get close to it?

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African National Congress (ANC) Eastern Cape elective conference Mmamoloko Kubayi

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