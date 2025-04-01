Will South Africa provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar?

Despite calls for international aid and assistance, SA has not sent any aid to Myanmar after the devastating earthquake,

Rescuers at the site of a collapsed building in Myanmar. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

As the Myanmar government seeks international assistance with aid efforts following a deadly earthquake, humanitarian agency Gift of the Givers says they have yet to be approached to help.

The devastating earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand on 28 March 2025, killing more than 2 000 people with buildings destroyed and severe damage reported in the second biggest city, Mandalay.

According to Agence France Presse (AFP), the local authorities’ communication unit on Monday confirmed that more than 3 900 people were reported injured and 270 individuals missing.

Rescue efforts

AFP reported that international aid and rescue teams began arriving after an uncommon plea for foreign aid by ‘Junta chief’ Min Aung Hlaing.

In relief efforts, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeking $8 million (R146 million) to save lives within the next 30 days.

“The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an appeal for more than $100 million (R1.8 billion) to help victims,” AFP reported.

Despite this, South Africa has not been one of those that sent aid to the country.

Speaking to The Citizen, Gift of the Givers Foundation spokesperson Ali Sablay said they had “not received an official request from the [SA] government”.

Attempts to contact the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) was unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

According to The Guardian, several countries including China, Russia, Hong Kong, India and the United Kingdom have sent rescue teams and funds to the affected area.

Gift of the Givers

The Gift of the Givers has provided international assistance over the years.

In 2023, the agency sent rescue teams to the residents of Gaza, providing water for thousands after Israel had cut off water, fuel and food supplies during the war conflict.

During the 2024 Japan earthquakes, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the country was well-versed in responding to such disasters.

“We are always keen to assist, but we can only do so when there is an official request for international assistance,” he told The Citizen then.

