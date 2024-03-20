Let sun shine on these little birds

The Ingcungcu Sunbird Restoration Project uses fynbos gardens in schools across the Cape as “filling stations” for the tiny birds.

In the greater scheme of things, the fact that a historic migration route for sunbirds between Table Mountain National Park and the Boland Mountains is being restored might seem irrelevant… or even a waste of time and money.

Who cares, might be the attitude of many. Yet this story is more than just a sweet, feel-good tale against our often grim news backdrop (and it definitely is a little ray of sunshine) – it is also an account of optimism and how humankind can work to undo some of the damage we have caused.

ALSO READ: World’s fastest falcon swoops in to Umdloti

The Ingcungcu Sunbird Restoration Project uses fynbos gardens in schools across the Cape as “filling stations” for the tiny birds as they migrate between the mountain ranges of Muizenberg and Stellenbosch.

Urban sprawl and the loss of fynbos islands, particularly in the Cape Flats area, has broken up the route.

Some of the new “filling stations” are in schools in areas plagued by gang violence and drug abuse… and pupils are already becoming involved in eco-clubs and outdoor activities, including mapping and research.

Hopefully this may give them something more in their lives. And, in doing so, show life’s symbiotic circle: we help save the sunbirds and they help save us.

ALSO READ: Load shedding puts birds in danger