‘Leave the PA out of your mouth’: McKenzie warns Jacobs after his DA comeback

McKenzie expressed disappointment but kept a soft spot for Jacobs, warning him not to lie about PA.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie says he wishes former member Liam Jacobs well as he returns to the DA, but warned him to keep the party out of his mouth.

“Los die PA uit jou mond (Leave the PA out of your mouth),” McKenzie said on Monday evening during a livestream on Facebook, reacting to Jacobs’ return to the DA.

‘Los die PA‘ – McKenzie warns Jacobs

The party announced his return as a consultant on Sunday evening, less than a year after he left the party and joined the PA.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said Jacobs’ return is a reflection of the kind of party the DA is building.

“Liam Jacobs left the PA because he saw firsthand that the PA never delivers on promises. People sometimes take the wrong road. What matters is whether they are willing to correct course and recommit themselves to the work of building a better South Africa,” Hill-Lewis said.

In a statement after the announcement, Jacobs explained why he left the PA to rejoin the DA.

Jacobs claimed he was “misled by lies” in the PA, admitting he made a mistake in leaving the DA for it.

Jacobs claims he was ‘misled by lies’ in PA

The former MP said he saw the PA’s culture and focus explicitly contravened his values after months behind the curtain.

“The PA has sold out its voters to the ANC,” he declared.

He also criticised the PA for defending Fadiel Adams, violent xenophobia, centralised decisions, cadre deployment and disciplining members via Facebook Live.

Jacobs concluded that the PA “operates in a space of anarchy” with no democracy, accountability, or structures for policy development and oversight.

During the livestream, McKenzie spoke about Jacobs’ integration into the PA and how they moved him among different portfolios to identify his strengths.

Ego and failure to work the ground

However, about two or three months ago, the leader said he realised that Jacobs was unhappy and shared a story about a security incident in which he wasn’t allowed into the council because he didn’t have his party card.

McKenzie said he addressed Jacobs’ ego and advised him to introduce himself properly. He also criticised him for wanting the PA to accommodate him rather than the other way around.

The leader added that he warned Jacobs that the DA would try to get him back, but the party would never trust him.

“They will never trust you, like we will never trust you,” McKenzie said.

PA’s leader acknowledged that Jacobs is talented but said he failed to adapt to PA culture.

Warning not to attack PA

“Liam didn’t work the ground. When we were working, he went to Rwanda. He never worked the ground with us, so we could see he was on his way out,” McKenzie said.

“He’s never understood. PA is not an upper-middle-class party. We are on the ground. We are the lowest Living Standards Measure (LSM) – the lowest people who have no income vote for the PA. He cannot speak to them, and he’s never spoken to them.”

He further warned Jacobs about the consequences of attacking the PA on social media. He also criticised him for his inconsistency in his political stance and actions.

“For me, because I really have a soft spot for you, los die PA se naam (leave the PA’s name)… Los die PA and don’t lie about us,” the leader warned.

McKenzie also emphasised that he respected Jacobs’ father, Gary Jacobs, who remains a dedicated PA member and noted his patriotism and differences with his son.

McKenzie wishes Jacobs well

The leader ultimately expressed disappointment that the former member had left, but he still wished Jacobs well.

“You are not our enemy. You cannot be our enemy. Don’t try to be our enemy. Bamba (hold) yourself, ma se kind,” McKenzie said.