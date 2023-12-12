‘I really wanted this’: Oosthuizen relieved to end European title drought

SA players swept the top three places at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen plays a shot during the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen was delighted and relieved after surviving a last-hole scare on Monday to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by two shots from fellow South African Charl Schwartzel.

Seeking a first European Tour title since December 2018, Oosthuizen went to the final tee holding a two-stroke advantage over ex-Masters champion Schwartzel.

His drive on the par five at Leopard Creek Country Club, which borders the Kruger National Park game reserve, found water and he needed four shots to reach the island green.

But he then holed a long putt to save par and retain his two-stroke advantage over Schwartzel, who also finished with a five.

‘A wonderful experience’

“I really, really wanted to win this one on an unbelievable course,” said Oosthuizen after his 10th European circuit triumph.

“A bad swing got me into trouble on 18, but I recovered and feel calm now. Battling for first place with Charl was a wonderful experience.”

How it finished 📊#DunhillChamps — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 11, 2023

Oosthuizen closed with a three-under 69 for a 270 total in a weather-affected tournament that stretched to five days.

Schwartzel (71) finished on 272 and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) on 274 to complete a South African top three.

Marco Penge (71) from England and German Matti Schmid (70) were among a trio on 278, and the highest placed foreigners.